Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency

31 July 2023 07:53 AM IST
Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency
After record breaking rainfall in the month of July, Mumbai had some respite from the rains on weekends as moderate rainfall was witnessed in the city. The weather agencies predict moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next few days.
