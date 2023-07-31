Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency

Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency

After record breaking rainfall in the month of July, Mumbai had some respite from the rains on weekends as moderate rainfall was witnessed in the city. The weather agencies predict moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next few days.

Passing showers expected in next some time. Most likely to hit Bandra Dadar, Worli with heavy rains as per the trajectory, reaching by 1:50-2 AM. The rest of the suburbs will get moderate rain for like half an hour. #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/OaeujARzM9 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 30, 2023