 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency

The weather agencies predict moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Mumbai rains live blog
31 July 2023 07:53 AM IST

Moderate Rainfall Expected In City For Next Few Days, Says Weather Agency

After record breaking rainfall in the month of July, Mumbai had some respite from the rains on weekends as moderate rainfall was witnessed in the city. The weather agencies predict moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next few days.

