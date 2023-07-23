 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Thane, Raigad And Palghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Thane, Raigad And Palghar
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Thane, Raigad And Palghar

Due to active monsoon conditions, this enhanced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
23 July 2023 08:40 AM IST

Mumbai local: Central line trains running, tweets Central Railway

Central line trains on all routes are running, tweeted Central Railway.

23 July 2023 07:40 AM IST

Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Thane, Raigad And Palghar

Monsoon remained active over Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra yesterday, with widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to active monsoon conditions, this enhanced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period.

Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department Regional Met Centre Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast...

FPJ Impact: Contractual Mira-Bhayandar Hospital Staffers Call Off Mass Leave

FPJ Impact: Contractual Mira-Bhayandar Hospital Staffers Call Off Mass Leave

Mumbai: Soon, Generic Medicine Shops At Govt Hospitals

Mumbai: Soon, Generic Medicine Shops At Govt Hospitals

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Arrests 2 In Fraud Loan Case

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Arrests 2 In Fraud Loan Case

MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Maharashtra CM to Address Rising Heart Ailments Among Youngsters

MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Maharashtra CM to Address Rising Heart Ailments Among Youngsters