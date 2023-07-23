Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Thane, Raigad And Palghar

Heavy Showers With Strong Winds Likely Today; Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Thane, Raigad And Palghar

Monsoon remained active over Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra yesterday, with widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to active monsoon conditions, this enhanced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period.

Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department Regional Met Centre Mumbai.