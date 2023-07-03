Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Cloudy Skies, City To Get Moderate Rain

Cloudy Skies, City To Get Moderate Rain

Mumbai, which had to reckon with maximum temperature of 27° Celsius on Sunday, is set to experience moderate rain over the next two days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre. The city received 13 cm rainfall till 6 pm on Sunday, according to the BMC, with the suburbs getting 32 mm of rain. The rain has led to the water stock in the 7 lakes rising to 2,22,868 mn litres, higher than the 1,70,520 mn litres on the same day last year.