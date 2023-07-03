 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Cloudy Skies, City To Get Moderate Rain
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Cloudy Skies, City To Get Moderate Rain
Mumbai, which had to reckon with maximum temperature of 27° Celsius on Sunday, is set to experience moderate rain over the next two days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Cloudy Skies, City To Get Moderate Rain

Mumbai, which had to reckon with maximum temperature of 27° Celsius on Sunday, is set to experience moderate rain over the next two days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre. The city received 13 cm rainfall till 6 pm on Sunday, according to the BMC, with the suburbs getting 32 mm of rain. The rain has led to the water stock in the 7 lakes rising to 2,22,868 mn litres, higher than the 1,70,520 mn litres on the same day last year. 

