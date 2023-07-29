 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

Life came to a standstill in Mumbai following the record-breaking rainfall. The city was placed on Red alert which was later extened till 8.30 am on Friday. Very heavy rains lashed the city and surrounding areas leading to variety of issues as flooding, water logging, dangerous potholes, delays in local train service, etc. The level of city's water supply lakes rised to a total of 68%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
29 July 2023 09:48 AM IST

Here's the average rainfall the city received in 24 hours from 8am on Friday

BMC shared that the average rainfall Mumbai metropolitan was recorded from Friday 8 am to today is:

Mumbai City- 20.85 mm.

Eastern Suburbs- 51.23 mm.

Western Suburbs- 42.02 mm.

29 July 2023 09:48 AM IST

Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.

29 July 2023 08:17 AM IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan during next 24 hours; 

The Konkan and ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra will continue to have heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, with a gradual decrease after that.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted that Mumbai and surrounding areas will see heavy rainfall for the next 24 hous and isolated places will see very heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has also been issued for the district. On orange alert are other districts including Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Gondia, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

Buzz By The Bay: Actor Faisal Malik Reveals He First Declined Role Of Prahlad For Web Series...

Buzz By The Bay: Actor Faisal Malik Reveals He First Declined Role Of Prahlad For Web Series...

Maharashtra: 6 killed, 21 injured As 2 Buses Collide In Buldhana District; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: 6 killed, 21 injured As 2 Buses Collide In Buldhana District; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: ATS Reveals Identity Of 32-Year-Old Arrested For Sheltering Terrorists Scheming Blasts...

Maharashtra: ATS Reveals Identity Of 32-Year-Old Arrested For Sheltering Terrorists Scheming Blasts...

Bhayandar Building Collapse: Society's Committee Members Booked In Incident That Claimed 1 Life &...

Bhayandar Building Collapse: Society's Committee Members Booked In Incident That Claimed 1 Life &...