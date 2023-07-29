Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan during next 24 hours;

The Konkan and ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra will continue to have heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, with a gradual decrease after that.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted that Mumbai and surrounding areas will see heavy rainfall for the next 24 hous and isolated places will see very heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has also been issued for the district. On orange alert are other districts including Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Gondia, etc.