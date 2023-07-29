Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

Here's the average rainfall the city received in 24 hours from 8am on Friday
BMC shared that the average rainfall Mumbai metropolitan was recorded from Friday 8 am to today is:
Mumbai City- 20.85 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 51.23 mm.
Western Suburbs- 42.02 mm.
Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan during next 24 hours;
The Konkan and ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra will continue to have heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, with a gradual decrease after that.
Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted that Mumbai and surrounding areas will see heavy rainfall for the next 24 hous and isolated places will see very heavy rainfall.
An orange alert has also been issued for the district. On orange alert are other districts including Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Gondia, etc.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)