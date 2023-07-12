 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau

Santacruz observatory recorded 1,043 mm of rainfall, 45% of the season’s average so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
12 July 2023 08:59 AM IST

Netizen posts photo of tree branch dangerously dangling on garden fence in Kandivali

"Though the fallen tree has been removed, we can still see big branch dangerously dangling on garden fence, which can fall in heavy rains/wind. Please remove it completely. At bhoomi Valley sports ground at Thakur Village Kandivali East Mumbai 400101," posted a person on Twitter, sharing the photo.

12 July 2023 08:52 AM IST

City To Receive Moderate Showers, Rainfall Expected To Pick Up Around Weekend

The weather bureau in its update had said that the city is likely to receive moderate rainfall for next 2-3 days. The rainfall is expected to be heavy around weekends. Santacruz observatory recorded 1,043 mm of rainfall, 45% of the season’s average so far. On Tuesday, July 11, city witnessed light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs.



