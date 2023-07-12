Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau

City To Receive Moderate Showers, Rainfall Expected To Pick Up Around Weekend

The weather bureau in its update had said that the city is likely to receive moderate rainfall for next 2-3 days. The rainfall is expected to be heavy around weekends. Santacruz observatory recorded 1,043 mm of rainfall, 45% of the season’s average so far. On Tuesday, July 11, city witnessed light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs.