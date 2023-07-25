Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Get Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Today; Orange Alert In 6 Districts Till July 27

25 July 2023 07:40 AM IST
Orange alert in Mumbai, very heavy rainfall expected in city today
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for the Pune district till July 27. Along with Pune, the weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27 and Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.
