Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Get Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Today; Orange Alert In 6 Districts Till July 27

Orange alert in Mumbai, very heavy rainfall expected in city today

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for the Pune district till July 27. Along with Pune, the weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27 and Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

#mumbai has been placed under an ‘orange’ category weather alert .



Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been issued for #Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, #Pune, #Kolhapur and Satara districts for next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/RycbiWqBFE — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 25, 2023