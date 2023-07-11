Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Continue Receiving Moderate Rainfall, Says Weather Bureau

11 July 2023 07:38 AM IST
City to receive moderate rainfall through the week
The weather bureau in its update said that the city is likely to receive moderate rainfall for next 2-3 days. The rainfall is expected to be heavy around weekends. Santacruz observatory recorded 1,043 mm of rainfall, 45% of the season’s average so far.
High Tide timing for today - 0641hours – 3.57 Meter
Low Tide timing for today - 1227 hours – 2.14 Meter
