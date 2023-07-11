 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Continue Receiving Moderate Rainfall, Says Weather Bureau
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Continue Receiving Moderate Rainfall, Says Weather Bureau
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Continue Receiving Moderate Rainfall, Says Weather Bureau

The weather bureau said that the rainfall might pick up in the city around weekend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
11 July 2023 07:38 AM IST

City to receive moderate rainfall through the week

The weather bureau in its update said that the city is likely to receive moderate rainfall for next 2-3 days. The rainfall is expected to be heavy around weekends. Santacruz observatory recorded 1,043 mm of rainfall, 45% of the season’s average so far.

High Tide timing for today - 0641hours – 3.57 Meter

Low Tide timing for today - 1227 hours – 2.14 Meter

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Meet CM Shinde At Varsha; Chhagan Bhujbal On Aligning With...

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Meet CM Shinde At Varsha; Chhagan Bhujbal On Aligning With...

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Death Threats; Pune Crime Branch Nabs 1

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Death Threats; Pune Crime Branch Nabs 1

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Continue Receiving Moderate Rainfall, Says Weather Bureau

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Continue Receiving Moderate Rainfall, Says Weather Bureau

Mumbai Traffic Police Recommend Licence Cancellation for Drunk Driving Offenders

Mumbai Traffic Police Recommend Licence Cancellation for Drunk Driving Offenders