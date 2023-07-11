Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Continue Receiving Moderate Rainfall, Says Weather Bureau

City to receive moderate rainfall through the week

The weather bureau in its update said that the city is likely to receive moderate rainfall for next 2-3 days. The rainfall is expected to be heavy around weekends. Santacruz observatory recorded 1,043 mm of rainfall, 45% of the season’s average so far.

High Tide timing for today - 0641hours – 3.57 Meter

Low Tide timing for today - 1227 hours – 2.14 Meter

🗓️१० जुलै २०२३



⛈️☔मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊भरती -

☀️सायंकाळी - ०५:२६ वाजता - ३.९६ मीटर



ओहोटी -

🌚(उद्या ११.०७.२०२३) रात्री - १२:०८ वाजता - ०१.२९ मीटर



🌊भरती -

🌝(उद्या ११.०७.२०२३) सकाळी - ०६:४१ वाजता - ३. ५७ मीटर



