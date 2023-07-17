 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains Live Updates: City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today

Mumbai received moderate rainfall last week, with most days receving light rainfall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
17 July 2023 08:49 AM IST

Suburbs on Western Line receive rainfall on Monday morning

Areas on Western Line - Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, Mumbai Central got more than 20 mm in last hour, Parel, Byculla, Wadala also 15 mm. Now rains will rise in Thane, Navi Mumbai.

17 July 2023 07:25 AM IST

City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today

The weather agency predicts heavy rainfall for Mumbai and coastal areas of Maharashtra for the next 24 hours.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today

Monsoon Session Of Maharashtra Legislature Begins Today

Monsoon Session Of Maharashtra Legislature Begins Today

Mumbai: State Consumer Panel Rejects Insurer's Plea, Directs HDFC Standard Life To Pay Widow ₹15...

Mumbai: State Consumer Panel Rejects Insurer's Plea, Directs HDFC Standard Life To Pay Widow ₹15...

Mumbai News: Bandra Police Registers FIR For Theft Of 10 ACs From Godown

Mumbai News: Bandra Police Registers FIR For Theft Of 10 ACs From Godown

Mumbai News: 2 Held For Trying To Fly On Wrong Visas

Mumbai News: 2 Held For Trying To Fly On Wrong Visas