Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today

17 July 2023 08:49 AM IST
Suburbs on Western Line receive rainfall on Monday morning
Areas on Western Line - Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, Mumbai Central got more than 20 mm in last hour, Parel, Byculla, Wadala also 15 mm. Now rains will rise in Thane, Navi Mumbai.
17 July 2023 07:25 AM IST
City Expected To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today
The weather agency predicts heavy rainfall for Mumbai and coastal areas of Maharashtra for the next 24 hours.
