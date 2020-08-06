Mumbai

Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Part of retaining wall of the Ridge Road near Kemps Corner collapses

Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday besides the highest-ever wind speed, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs.

Road leading to the 350-year-old Mazegaon temple caved in

Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours, says IMD

Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours, said India Meteorological Department.

Reduction in rainfall expected in Mumbai on Thursday: IMD

Mumbai, which was battered by heavy rains on Wednesday, may see less intense showers on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late night forecast.

There was some decrease in the cloud mass around Mumbai, the IMD said. On Wednesday, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 293 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. "The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai.

Part of retaining wall of the Ridge Road near Kemps Corner collapses

