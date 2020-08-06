Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Part of retaining wall of the Ridge Road near Kemps Corner collapses

Mumbai, which was battered by heavy rains on Wednesday, may see less intense showers on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late night forecast.

There was some decrease in the cloud mass around Mumbai, the IMD said. On Wednesday, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 293 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. "The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai.