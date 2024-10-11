Mumbai Rains: Knee-Deep Water Accumulates In Dadar Hindmata Due To Heavy Downpour; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai: Water-logging witnessed in Dadar's Hindmata junction | X | IANS | @MonuYadav8233

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday (October 10) evening. Though cases of water-logging were few and far between, heavy water-logging was reported in Dadar's Hindmata locality.

The area witnessed knee-deep water accumulation due to the downpour. A video shared by news agency IANS showed people, including an elderly couple, holding each other's hand so as to safely make it through the collected water.

A hawker and a bhelwala is seen pushing his cart and carrying the material on his head respectively in the video showing the hardships faced by people due to the sudden heavy downpour.

A man is seen pushing his bike in the knee-deep water while a student wades through the flooded street. The video acts as a microcosm of what people in Mumbai have to go through when it pours in the city during the monsoon season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This wasn't the only part in Hindmata where people faced difficulty. Another image shared on social media platform X showed water collected on the main road below the Dadar flyover.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Two cars are seen in "deep waters", quite literally. That the main road was submerged in rainwater speaks volumes about the drainage system in the area.

Hindmata is among the low-lying areas in Mumbai and has the unwanted distinction of being among the first areas that witnesses waterlogging whenever it rains heavily.

Several parts in Mumbai, especially South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday accompanied by thunderstorms. The IMD's regional center in its forecast said that Mumbai and the surrounding districts will witness moderate to heavy rainfall from October 9-14.