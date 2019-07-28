Mumbai Rains: Khoni bridge over the Kamvari river submerges, isolates 25 villages

Bhiwandi: The single-lane Khoni bridge over the Kamvari river, submerged on Saturday early morning isolating 25 villages.

As the Kamvari river crossed the dangerous mark, surrounding areas like Nadi Naka, Latif compound, Shelar, Kamlakar compound and Rafique compound witness waterlogging. Many buildings near the Kalyan Kongaon creek were evacuated jointly by Bhiwandi Tahsildar Shahikant Gaikwad, Bhwiandi Municipal Corporation officers, police department and fire brigade officials.

Shashikant Gaikwad said, "We rushed to spot immediately after getting the information about the hight tide in Kongaon creek. We formed a team of 52 officials and rescued all the 1500 residents from the surrounding areas. We shifted them to a nearby hall and given them tea and food".

However, the residents have a different story to tell. “Water entered our houses which are on the low lying areas, no authority came there to help us,” said a local resident. On Saturday early morning, peoples left their homes and went to safer places. The tunnel near the Vashind railway station flooded and as a result 42 villages broke the contact with other parts.

The heavy rainfall in Bhiwandi has led to waterlogging on the Nadinaka-Shelar-Gujarat road. Due to improper cleaning of the nullahs in Shelar grampanchayat area, drainages were clogged in Nadi naka, Durga apartment, Latif compound and Aatarpada. Mandai, Tin Bhatti Bhaji Market, Ashok Nagar, Shivaji Chawk and Mandai areas in Bhiwandi Muncipal Corporation jurisdiction were also flooded.

Dinesh Gupta, a wada pav vender in Nadi naka area, said, "This happens every year. The improper cleaning of nallahs cause the clogging here. The Shelar Grampanchayat did nothing to address the issue". Cars, trucks and two wheelers were seen stuck in traffic for hours at Nadi naka shelar village. But the authorities are nowhere seen to control the traffic system.