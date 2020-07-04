Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert for city, says heavy to very heavy rainfall possible today

Mumbai: The IMD late Friday evening issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri over the next 24 hours, stating that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

Earlier, IMD said the metropolis and surrounding areas could get intermittent moderate to heavy rain with "possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" on Saturday.

"For the next 24 hours, that is between July 3 and 4, red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. At some places, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall," an IMD official said late Friday night. "On July 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. At some places extremely heavy rainfall is possible," he added.