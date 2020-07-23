Mumbai rains: Here's how much tomatoes and other veggies will cost thanks to the monsoons

Mumbai: The vegetable prices saw a rise earlier due to the inconsistent supply amidst the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, now the prices of the vegetables have again gone up as the rains have lashed the city. The rise in the prices will definitely impact the budget of regular households.
Here are the prices of the veggies (as on July 22):
Bitter gourd: Rs 80 per kg
Brinjal: Rs 80 per kg
Cabbage: Rs 80 per kg
French Beans: Rs 40 per kg
Chillies: Rs 120 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 170 per kg
Long Beans: Rs 100 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 65 per kg
Tomatoes: Rs 60 per kg
Fenugreek: Rs 40 per bunch
Spinach: Rs 30 per bunch
Meanwhile, rain is expected to increase around July 26 or 27 over Mumbai and suburbs. However, it is predicted to be moderate and not heavy rain, reported Asian Age.
“We do not expect any significant upcoming weather activity over Mumbai and suburbs for at least the next three to four days. The sky conditions to remain partly cloudy, with rain spells ranging from very light to light. Day temperatures will remain above normal by two to three degrees celsius and will be in the range of 33 to 34 degrees,” said Skymet weather.
