Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging in city, severely affects road transport; local train services on CR disrupt briefly

On Monday the local trains moved slowly but didn't stop. There were cases of water logging in several stretches of Western and Central Railways but it didn't stall services. Meanwhile autos, taxis and aggregator cabs were less in numbers as rains continued to batter and their vehicles were still getting repaired with mechanics. There were handful of cases were power supply was disrupted across the city and suburbs due to water logging.

To begin with, the local trains on both Central Railway and Western Railway ran with few hiccups. The WR fared better with minimum problems on Vasai-Virar belt, Prabhadevi and Mahim stations unlike that seen on Sunday where they sold 67000 suburban rail tickets. They operated trains smoothly though it was run and late.

The issue on CR was seen near Kasara where mudslide and tree collapse blocked one of the rail lines at around 9am or so. It was restored by 12.30pm. By 10.15am the CR authorities temporarily suspended train services between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations due to heavy rainfall and water logging.

“Traffic was restored soon. It was suspended for 15-20 minutes,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway. Trains on other sections namely between Thane-Karjat/Kasara, CSMT-Panvel and other corridors of Trans-Harbour and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar Fourth corridor were operating smoothly. They were running trains cautiously on the Main line due to water logging at Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Thane.

By 3pm, the slow line between Kalwa and Mumbra were stopped due to heavy rains and water logging near Kalwa that was restored within just over 30 minutes. In the early evening hours, severe rains in MMR affected train services at Kalyan and the CR authorities operated services cautiously while passing Kalyan. Finally by 8.15pm, they stopped train movement passing Kalyan station owing to water logged tracks.

The road transport was severely affected as more than 90 percent of autos, black and yellow taxis and aggregator cabs were off road. Most of these vehicles were affected by Sunday’s water logging that damaged the engines. “The drivers preferred attending to their vehicles than taking it out on road which were badly damaged and have potholes. More than 90 percent of auto rickshaws were off road,” said KK Tiwari, auto rickshaw union leader.