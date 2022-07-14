Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates | File

Mumbai has been recieving incessant rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued orange aert for the city and its suburbs.

The downpour resulted in flooding in many parts of the city within a couple hours on July 13, Wednesday.

While an orange alert is still in place for Mumbai and Thane until today, a red alert was issued for Palghar and Raigad.

Waterlogging

The officials announced that currently there is no waterlogging in the city.

IMD Update

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs is expected for the next 24-48 hours with a possibility of extremely heavy showers in isolated places.

Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely, the IMD forecasted.

BEST update

There have been no diversions so far. Click here for latest updates

Traffic update

The traffic movement is slow on Akurli Bridge and near Mankhurd Railway station. Check here for latest updates

Local trains update

The local trains on the Central, Harbour and Western lines are plying routinely said the Railways. Check updates here