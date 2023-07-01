Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates |

Mumbai: On Saturday, Mumbaikars woke up to intermittent showers and gusty winds and a much more gloomy day. The skies have been cloudy since the monsoon onset in the city. Rainfall, as reported earlier, exceeded the expectation the weather agency had set for the month of June.

The India Meteorological Centre has allotted a yellow alert for Mumbai meanwhile Orange alert for Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts have remained unchanged.

📆०१ जुलै २०२३



⛈️☔मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात मध्यम ते जोरदार तर काही ठिकाणी अतिजोरदार पावसाची शक्यता आहे.



🌊भरती -

☀️सकाळी - १०:२९ वाजता - ४.१६ मीटर



ओहोटी -

🌞दुपारी - ०४:२२ वाजता - ०२.१६ मीटर



🌊भरती -

🌚रात्री - १०:१३ वाजता - ३.६१ मीटर



ओहोटी -

🌚(उद्या ०२.०७.२०२३)… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2023

However, despite the yellow alert, IMD stated that there's a possibility of the city and suburbs seeing heavy rainfall.

IMD issued yellow alert to Mumbai | IMD

Forecast for the day

The weather agency has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see moderate to heavy rainfall and stated that very heavy rain likley in isolated pockets. The temperature in the city is likely to hover around 29°C and 24°C for the next 48 hours.

Districtwise alerts issued | IMD

No disruptions in services

While the BEST had no diversions issued, the traffic too was running smoothly on July 1 morning. Meanwhile, the trains on Central Railway and Western Railway were plying per schedule.

Check here for more details

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 50.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.