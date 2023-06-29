Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

Mumbai Rains | FPJ

Mumbai: The city, on Thursday, saw intermittent heavy rains for the sixth consecutive day and according to the weather forecast shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is going to intensify as it had earlier stated that the city will see heavy rainfall.

However, the India Meterological Centre had allotted Mumbai a yellow alert while Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts have been issued Orange alert.

The city on Wednesday received nearly 93mm rainfall. The eastern suburbs received 127mm of rainfall while the western suburbs received 123mm of rainfall.

Forecast for the day

The weather agency has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see moderate to heavy rainfall and stated that very heavy rain likley in isolated pockets. The temperature in the city is likely to hover around 27°C and 23°C for the next 48 hours.

Districtwise monsoon alert | IMD

No disruptions in services

On Wednesday, the traffic in city was crawling due to water logging and heavy rains. Andheri Subway had to be closed for vehicular traffic. On Thursday morning, things were rather smooth except in some areas like Ashish Junction which saw slow traffic movement due to water logging.

The trains on Central Railway behind by 10 minutes as commuters recounted. Meanwhile, the trains on Western Railway were plying per schedule.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 60.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.