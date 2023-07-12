 Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates
The city, its suburbs and adjoining areas have been given a Green alert by the IMD, however, they issued Yellow alert for Raigad and stated that the district will likely see heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

Mumbai: The city, suburbs and adjoining areas is seeing light showers after witnessing heavy rainfall. The India Meterological Department has currently given a Green alert which means that the city and suburbs are less likely to see torrential rains.

The city, its suburbs and adjoining areas have been given a Green alert by the IMD, however, they issued Yellow alert for Raigad and stated that the district will likely see heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

Forecast for the day

The city presently is at 29.2°C and has 80% humidity. However, the temperature is likely to fluctuate between 32°C and 27°C for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs,” the IMD forecast stated.

Traffic congestion & BEST Bus Diversion

On Wednesday morning, the transportation was running smoothly across all modes. The trains on Central and Western Railway said that the trains are plying on time. Meanwhile, the BEST had issued no diversion.

Tune into our live blog for updates:

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 68.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas

Colaba · 105 AQI · Moderate

Sion · 59 AQI · Satisfactory

Bandra Kurla Complex · 60 AQI · Satisfactory

Borivali · 108 AQI · Moderate

Thane · 62 AQI · Satisfactory

