Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

Mumbai: Following intermittent heavy rains for a fortnight, the city has been witnessing a lull presently. The little rainfall Mumbai received wreaked havoc leading to incidents like road caving, wall collapses and tree felling which has also resulted in deaths. Meanwhile, usual spots like the Andheri subway were submerged at least thrice leading to major traffic chaos.

The city, its suburbs and adjoining areas have been given a Green alert by the India Meteorological Department until July 14.

Forecast for the day

The city presently is at 25.71°C and has 97% humidity. However, the temperature is likely to fluctuate between 32°C and 27°C for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs,” the IMD forecast stated.

Traffic congestion & BEST Bus Diversion

On Tuesday morning, the transportation was running smoothly across all modes. The trains on Central and Western Railway said that the trains are plying on time. Meanwhile, the BEST had issued no diversion.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 68.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas

Colaba · 98 AQI · Satisfactory

Sion · 56 AQI · Satisfactory

Bandra Kurla Complex · 99 AQI · Satisfactory

Borivali · 28 AQI · Satisfactory

Thane · 65 AQI · Satisfactory