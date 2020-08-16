Mumbai Rains: Finally some good news, water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 75.96 percent

Good news for Mumbai as water levels in seven lakes, which provide water to city, reached 75.96% mark on Sunday morning. The water levels in the lakes were 93.69% this time last year. The seven lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to a data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 10.99 lakh million litres of water or 75.96% as recorded on Sunday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. At Modak Sagar, 90.62% of water stock is available, Tansa has 79.21%, Middle Vaitarna 82.63%, Upper Vaitarna has 59.49%, Bhatsa 74.89%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.