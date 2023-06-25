Mumbai Rains: Elderly Passenger Gets Drenched As Water Leaks From AC Coach Of Avantika Express (WATCH)

Monsoon has officially arrived in Maharashtra and issues related to rain have already started creeping up after just 24 hours of downpour. In one of the recent incidents, water was seen leaking into an AC coach of the Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express train due to the heavy rain.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains since Saturday, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, officials said on Sunday.

Water flowed into the Tier 2 coach, videos of which are going viral on social media. Railway staff can be seen wiping the floor due to the massive leak.

Mumbai receives heavy rains as monsoon advances over city

While the rain hit national capital Delhi two days earlier than schedule, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Colaba observatory here, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm rainfall in the same period, as per the IMD.

Mumbai is expected to received more showers during the day, an IMD official said.

Heavy rains affected vehicular movement on some roads in the city. Water-logging in areas like Malad and Andheri slowed down the traffic further.

CM says system to prevent flooding working well

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the new system developed to prevent flooding in the city was functioning well.

The opposition parties, however, slammed the CM saying his claim of monsoon preparedness fell flat in the first rains and that all his "false promises, photo ops in Mumbai hold zero value".