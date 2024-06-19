 Mumbai Rains: Early Monsoon Brings Little Relief But Lake Water Levels Remain Low at 5.33%
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Early Monsoon Brings Little Relief But Lake Water Levels Remain Low at 5.33%

Mumbai Rains: Early Monsoon Brings Little Relief But Lake Water Levels Remain Low at 5.33%

Last year, the lake had 7.98 % of the water stock, while in 2022 it stood at 10.79 % of the total capacity.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Early Monsoon Brings Little Relief But Lake Water Levels Remain Low at 5.33% | Twitter

Despite the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, the catchment area of lakes that supply water to the city are yet to receive heavy rains. On Wednesday, the water stock in seven lakes stood at 5.33% or 77,132 million litres (ML).

However, the additional stock allotted by the state government from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa will be sufficient by July 31. So, at present there are no plans for increasing water cuts. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Stock Of 7 Lakes Supplying Water Drops To 8%, Cuts To Continue
article-image

This year the water stock in the lakes has remained low compared to the previous two years. So, a 10% water cut has been imposed in the city from June 5. "The state government has allowed BMC to utilise 2.30 lakh ML of reserve stock for Mumbai.

At present, we are drawing water from the reserve stock of the Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes. This stock is sufficient to supply water to the city till the end of July. We are hopeful that there will be good rainfall in the lakes in the next few days. Currently, there are no plans to increase the water cuts," said a senior civic official. 

Last year, the lake had 7.98 % of the water stock, while in 2022 it stood at 10.79 % of the total capacity. The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres of water on October 1, which is sufficient for the whole year. However, there was no rainfall in September and October. So, there was a 5% deficit in water stocks from last year itself.

Read Also
Aurangabad: Jayakwadi Dam Water Stock Drops to 5.19% Capacity Amid Heat-Induced Evaporation Loss
article-image

The state government has approved 15.76% of its stock from their two lakes that will quench the thirst of the city. Last year, a water cut of 10% was imposed for a month, which was withdrawn by August 9. The seven lakes supply 3,900 million litres of water daily to the city. 

Total water stock in seven lakes on June 19

Year Stock (Figures in million litres)

2024 - 77,132 million litres

2023 -1.15 lakh million litres

2022 -1.56 lakh million litres

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Awaits Clearances To Kickstart Versova-Dahisar Link Road Project

Mumbai: BMC Awaits Clearances To Kickstart Versova-Dahisar Link Road Project

Mumbai News: Devanagari Or Perso-Arabic? An Old Dispute Over Script Erupts Over New Sindhi School...

Mumbai News: Devanagari Or Perso-Arabic? An Old Dispute Over Script Erupts Over New Sindhi School...

Mumbai Rains: Early Monsoon Brings Little Relief But Lake Water Levels Remain Low at 5.33%

Mumbai Rains: Early Monsoon Brings Little Relief But Lake Water Levels Remain Low at 5.33%

Mumbai: Central Railway's AC/Upper Class Task Force Delivers Results, Reduces Irregular Travel...

Mumbai: Central Railway's AC/Upper Class Task Force Delivers Results, Reduces Irregular Travel...

Mumbai: Western Railway Releases 'Swa-Raksha Guide' For Employee Safety

Mumbai: Western Railway Releases 'Swa-Raksha Guide' For Employee Safety