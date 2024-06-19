Mumbai Rains: Early Monsoon Brings Little Relief But Lake Water Levels Remain Low at 5.33% | Twitter

Despite the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, the catchment area of lakes that supply water to the city are yet to receive heavy rains. On Wednesday, the water stock in seven lakes stood at 5.33% or 77,132 million litres (ML).

However, the additional stock allotted by the state government from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa will be sufficient by July 31. So, at present there are no plans for increasing water cuts.

This year the water stock in the lakes has remained low compared to the previous two years. So, a 10% water cut has been imposed in the city from June 5. "The state government has allowed BMC to utilise 2.30 lakh ML of reserve stock for Mumbai.

At present, we are drawing water from the reserve stock of the Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes. This stock is sufficient to supply water to the city till the end of July. We are hopeful that there will be good rainfall in the lakes in the next few days. Currently, there are no plans to increase the water cuts," said a senior civic official.

Last year, the lake had 7.98 % of the water stock, while in 2022 it stood at 10.79 % of the total capacity. The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres of water on October 1, which is sufficient for the whole year. However, there was no rainfall in September and October. So, there was a 5% deficit in water stocks from last year itself.

The state government has approved 15.76% of its stock from their two lakes that will quench the thirst of the city. Last year, a water cut of 10% was imposed for a month, which was withdrawn by August 9. The seven lakes supply 3,900 million litres of water daily to the city.

Total water stock in seven lakes on June 19

Year Stock (Figures in million litres)

2024 - 77,132 million litres

2023 -1.15 lakh million litres

2022 -1.56 lakh million litres