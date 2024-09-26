Mumbai Rains: Downpour Causes Major Disruptions In City's Local Train Services, Passengers Face Severe Inconvenience; VIDEOS Surface

Mumbai's local train services were severely affected by heavy rains, leading to extensive waterlogging on tracks between Vidya Vihar and Kanjur Marg. Thousands of commuters were stranded as several local trains became stuck between Vidya Vihar and Thane, resulting in massive crowds at major stations, including CSMT, Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, and Ghatkopar.

Central Railway Local Train Services Severely Affected

According to Central Railway officials, slow local services on the main line were suspended between Vidya Vihar and Thane around 8:30 PM, although fast local trains continued to operate, albeit behind schedule. Waterlogging was reported on various local lines, particularly between Vidya Vihar and Mulund, and on the Bhandup-Nahur down local line.

However down slow local services were restored in the affected section by 9.15 am at the restricted speed of 30 kmph, but UP slow local services were still shut between Vidya Vihar and Thane till going to press.

In response to the conditions, a speed restriction of 30 km/h was imposed between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli on both up and down local lines. Passengers reported significant delays, with one commuter traveling from CSMT to Thane stating that his train took nearly an hour to cover the distance from Kurla to Ghatkopar before halting.

Western Railway Services Also Affected

Western Railway services were also impacted, with delays of up to 15 minutes reported due to a separate incident between Borivali and Dahisar. While a WR spokesperson claimed that services were running as usual.

As per information shared, deployment of additional buses have been made on the affected train route, said the spokesperson of BEST when asked about deployment of additional bus services.

Services Disrupted On Harbour Line

Local train services on the Harbour Line were also severely disrupted due to waterlogging between Mankhurd and Govandi. Both up and down services between Govandi and Mankhurd on harbour line were suspended at 9:45 PM, stranding many passengers.

Shuttle services ( special local train services) between CSMT and Kurla on Harbour Line started as the water still at a high level between Mankhurd and Govandi.

Meantime speeds restrictions of slow local trains between Vidyavihar - Mulund and Bhandup Nahur were removed.

As per the latest news update, Harbour line services restarted at 11:23 PM with speed restrictions of 25 km/h, but heavy rains have started again in the section.

Central Railways Appeals To Commuters

After videos surfaced of some passengers walking on the railway tracks as trains halted for long durations due to rains, the Central Railways issued an appeal and requested commuters not to walk on the railway tracks.

"Appeal to Commuters: For your safety, please remain inside the train and avoid stepping onto the tracks. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, local trains are delayed and operating at a cautious speed. We urge passengers to stay on board as you are safest inside the train. As the water recedes, the train will continue its journey to your destination. Your cooperation is essential for ensuring everyone's safety," the appeal read.