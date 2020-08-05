Mumbai Rains: Despite heavy rainfall local trains on CR and WR running without any disruption

Normal life was disrupted in Mumbai on Wednesday after the city received heavy rainfall at isolated places for the last 12 hours. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) predicted heavy downpour for the day.
But, despite heavy rainfall, local trains on Central Railway and Western Railway were running without any disruption. In a statement, Central Railway said "Despite rains select suburban services are running smoothly today."
While, Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway (WR) said that despite heavy rain in city, WR's special suburban services are running normally between Churchgate and Dahanu Road. "Despite heavy rain in various suburbs, WR's special suburban services are running normally between Churchgate and Dahanu Road. There was minor disruption only in the early morning hours at Palghar from 5.40 am to 7:10 am, due to very heavy rainfall of 266 mm in 2 hours, so few trains were regulated. Presently, no disruption over WR's suburban section," Sumit Thakur said in a statement.
"Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter," the IMD tweeted.
"Konkan -- very heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 hours. North Konkan the impact could be more, Thane Mumbai, Palghar. Parts of S Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada region likely to get very heavy falls, along with intense spells," it said.
The weather agency also gave a red alert for August 4 and 5, advising citizens not to visit near the shore and low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Mumbai moved one team for Palghar in light of the flood-like situation that prevailed in the city on Tuesday.
