Mumbai Rains: Day Starts Fine But Spells Of Rain Begin, Check Updates

Situation in Bandra on the morning of Thursday (September 26) | ANI

Mumbai rains created havoc in the city and surrounding areas on Wednesday (September 25) as thousands of people could not reach home as train services went up for a toss and roads saw traffic jams that stretched kilometres. Mumbaikars were therefore wary before stepping out of their homes on Thursday (September 26) with IMD red alert on and whatnot. But day started fine in majority of areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) making many think that the worst was over.

But there were worrying signs as it started raining in many parts of the city and suburbs.

On social media platforms, several handles that have over time, gained reputation as ones diligently following Mumbai weather and warning people, continued to track weather developments.

And these handles advised Mumbaikars to exercise caution.

'Mumbai Rains' an account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The handle predicted heavy rains in many parts of the city and suburbs.

During morning, the account posted what appeared to be a satellite image and said that 'Huge rain bands' were present over the coast of Mumbai. It predicted heavy rains.

'Mumbai Rains' has predicted 'heavy to very heavy rain' for Mumbai and Thane.

Just past noon, a video showing extremely heavy showers appeared on the feed. 'Mumbai Rains' predicted that rains are likely to pick up in Mumbai, especially in Western suburbs.

12:20 PM | Nowcast warning for Western Line ⚠️⚡



Moderate to heavy rains will start particularly in Borivali-Andheri-Bandra stretch, Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch for next hour. Rains will be non stop from here on at least for next hour.

Check live updates before heading outdoors!… https://t.co/O0xv2E00x6 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 26, 2024

Another private weather forecaster 'Mumbai Nowcast' concurred and said on Thursday morning that Western suburbs of Mumbai can be in for extremely heavy rains.

Situation is evolving rapidly and Mumbai especially Western Suburbs this time can be in for Extremely Heavy Rains⚠️



Rains today can start in day time!

Stay indoors and try work from home!

Let's not get into trouble like yesterday!



Will keep Posted minute by minute #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 26, 2024

What do official warnings say?

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday morning that 'thunderstorms accompanied with lightning' were likely in Mumbai. IMD further added that the heavy rain would be accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 to 50 kmph.

It appears that there is no respite for people as IMD's prediction for next 48 hours also says that thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to continue.