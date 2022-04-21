Mumbai rains: Clouds, drizzle give respite from sweltering heat

Residents of Mumbai woke up to a rainy Thursday as the city received light showers.

Mumbai city, which was reeling under heat in the last few days, got some relief after rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, K S Hosalikar, the head of climate research and services of IMD-Pune, said: "Nowcast warning at 0700Hrs 21/04: Thunderstorrms with lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isol places in districts of Palghar,Nasik,Dhule,Nandurbar next 3-4hrs. Take precautions while moving out."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of Maharashtra will likely receive light rainfall till Saturday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:10 AM IST