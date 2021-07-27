Mumbai rains: Click here for water level in city’s seven lakes on July 27

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, the water level in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis has increased to 68.22 percent due to the rains in the catchment area over the past few days.
Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 31.81 percent of total capacity.
The civic body was considering to impose a water cut in the city as the stock in these seven reservoirs had gone down below 20 per cent level earlier this month.
However, citizens have got a big relief as four of the seven lakes have started overflowing due to heavy downpour over the last two weeks, while water level is rising in the remaining three reservoirs.
Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on early Thursday due to heavy rains in their catchment areas since last week, the city civic body said.
With this, four lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now filled to their capacity.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the Modak Sagar lake started overflowing at 3.24 am and Tansa at 5.48 am.
Thereafter, two gates of the Modak Sagar dam one of Tansa were opened, it said.
Last year, Modak Sagar had started overflowing on August 18 and Tansa on August 20, the BMC informed.
Earlier, two of the seven reservoirs, namely Tulsi and Vihar, started overflowing on July 16 and July 18, respectively.
Check detailed water level here:
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Tuesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.
The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 2.27 pm and the waves will reach a height of 4.55 metres. Also, a low tide of 1.24 metres is likely to occur at 8.39 pm today.
When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.
Meanwhile, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday after the recovery of 11 more bodies.
As many as 100 people were still missing and so far, 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the flood and rain- affected areas and moved to safer places.
The administration of Raigad, the worst-hit district located in the coastal Konkan region, on Monday called off the search operation for 31 missing people in Taliye village which was ravaged by a massive landslide after heavy rains last week, an official told PTI.
On Monday, the Krishna river was flowing at 52.11 feet at the Irwin bridge in Sangli at 11 am, as against the danger mark of 45 feet, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)