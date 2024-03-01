Mumbai Rains: City Welcomes March With Unseasonal Showers In Suburbs; Netizens Share Visuals Of Downpour |

Mumbai: The city witnessed sudden showers at the start of the month of March on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Multiple areas in western suburbs, including Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex and Borivali, experienced a moderate spell of sudden showers. On the other hand, in central suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Kalyan and Badlapur interiors along with other surrounding areas received moderate to slight heavy showers yesterday night and in the morning.

Light Rain Alert Issued In Several Parts

According to reports, the unexpected rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure system that has developed in the Arabian Sea. A light rain alert was issued in some parts of the city in the morning until 9 am, however the weather department predicts clear skies later for the day. A light rain alert is also been issued for the Konkan region and the isolated parts surrounding it.

Netizens Share Visuals Of Sudden Showers

Citizens however shared visuals of the drizzle from various parts of the city. Some

A resident from Thane shared visuals of moderate showers of rain in his locality. "In Thane Today Morning," he captioned his post.

Another user shared visuals of wet roads and cloudy skies in his locality. "we live in Mumbai, Ofcourse we can experience rain in any month," he said in his post.

Drop In Temperatures Due To Sudden Rains

The unseasonal showers has resulted in respite from the hot temperatures the city has been witnessing in past few weeks. According to reports, the minimum temperature for the city has gone down to 22 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celcius during the day.