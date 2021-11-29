Mumbai Rains: City to witness downpour from November 30 to December 2

The India Meteorological (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert in Mumbai between November 30-December 2.

City will witness thunderstorm along with lightning at isolated places from next 24 to 48 hours.

Apart from Mumbai, they have issued an alert for Palghar, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Nashik, and other districts.

"A depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha & Andhra Pradesh from Nov 30 to Dec 2. Western disturbance might cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2", RK Jenamani, IMD Scientist said.

On Sunday, November 28, IMD, along with six states in central and north India, had warned of heavy rains over south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra regions from Tuesday to December 2.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from Tuesday night. Under the influence of this trough in mid-latitude westerlies at mid & upper tropospheric levels and its potential interaction with a lower level trough in easterlies causing high moisture incursion.

Meanwhile, in the Arabian Sea, a low-pressure system present off the south of Lakshadweep archipelagos will develop into a depression off the west of the archipelagos on Tuesday afternoon. After that, it will continue to develop and travel north-northeast towards the Indian subcontinent.

Under the influence of this system, the depression will deepen off the southwest of Mumbai by Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, it will develop into a cyclonic storm off the west of Mumbai. On Thursday, between dawn to early morning, it will land north of Mumbai with the strength of deep depression or depression. However, there is no threat of damaging winds because wind speed declines rapidly from just before landing.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:37 PM IST