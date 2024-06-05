Mumbai Rains: City Sees Light To Moderate Showers Across Suburbs, Waterlogging In Matunga; Visuals Surface |

Mumbaikars woke up to scattered light rain showers on Wednesday morning in various areas of the city. The early morning showers proved to provide rejoice to some citizens at home while office goers were left at surprise.

According to the immediate weather alert issued by the IMD, there is a probability of light to moderate rain along with cloudy sky conditions expected to occur in Mumbai later in the day.

Light to Moderate rain showers were witnessed in Mumbai suburbs and surrounding areas including Thane and Navi Mumbai in the early morning hours. The Central line saw rains from Thane to some pockets near Dadar, while some scattered showers were witnessed on the Western line around Kandivali, Mahim and Prabhadevi areas.

According to a report in ANI Many parts of the city like Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, Ghatkopar witnessed showers in the range of 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am, as per a civic official. Some parts of central and south Mumbai also received light rain.

Despite the sudden showers in the early hours, road traffic and trains services were running normally in the city, as per the civic official. However, Matunga's Gandhi market area saw waterlogging in the morning hours due to the rains.

Monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai in the second week of June. Many Mumbaikars took to social media to post pictures and videos of the scattered showers.

Is monsoon here? Early morning showers at Kandivali😍#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/9rjQpFcX9V — Sagarika Choudhary (@Sagarikasc) June 5, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging witnessed at Gandhi Market, Matunga in Mumbai as the city receives rainfall this morning, with the advancement of monsoon. pic.twitter.com/XMTCa6DWzq — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

Despite the somewhat pleasant weather, Mumbai's air quality remained in the satisfactory range today. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 73 by SAFAR-India. According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, a slight decrease in minimum temperatures is expected this week, accompanied by rains.