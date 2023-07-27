Mumbai Rains: Bus, Train Services Disrupted, Churchgate-Marine Lines Waterlogged

Representative image

Thursday's heavy rainfall brought chaos to Mumbai's transport services, resulting in significant disruptions to both local train services and BEST bus operations. Commuters faced extensive delays and inconvenience as waterlogging and track failures wreaked havoc on the transportation network.

The incessant rain led to waterlogging in the Kalyan section, severely affecting local train services on the central railways main line. Commuters had to endure delays of up to 30 minutes, leading to massive crowds at Thane, Dombivli, and Kalyan stations.

The highlight of the day's disruption was that areas such as Churchgate and Marine Lines in south Mumbai. Often known to be immune to flooding, waterlogging at these areas proved that the BMC's claims about desilting drains were off the mark.

Waterlogging at WR line, officials claim otherwise

While Western Railway claimed that its local train services were running smoothly, passengers' accounts revealed a different reality. Slow local train services of WR were also impacted, experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes near Bhayandar due to track failure in the morning . Apart from that Churchgate- Marine Lines section faced waterlogging up to rail level due to the ongoing coastal road work. Some trains experienced delays of up to 10 minutes .

Concerns were raised about the coastal road work outfall culverts in the Churchgate-Marine Lines section operating at only half capacity because of debris blockage. Officials promptly visited the site and took high-priority measures to address the situation

Western Railway officials assured that the situation was manageable, but passengers' experiences painted a more challenging scenario.

Bus services disrputed

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were not immune to the heavy rain's impact. Waterlogging disrupted regular bus services, leading to long queues at several bus stops during the evening. In Borivali, BEST had to divert some bus routes to ensure passenger safety and maintain smooth traffic flow.

