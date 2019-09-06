Mumbai Rains: BMC, Railways blame Mithi river for flooding, chaos

The incessant rains bought maximum city, Mumbai, to its knees. But a day after the heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Railways blamed the Mithi River for causing flooding and chaos.

According to the Hindustan Times, the civic body is contemplating building artificial lakes or holding ponds to divert excess water that Mithi gets from three lakes during a downpour. The Railways plans to approach the BMC to propose widening the river itself. Praveen Darade, additional municipal commissioner (hydraulics) told the leading daily, “We are going to appoint a consultant who will suggest a plan for construction of artificial lakes or ponds within the city or wherever land is available. The excess water from these artificial ponds or lakes will later be drained into Mithi River when there is light or no rainfall. The consultant will also study if the water from artificial lakes or ponds can be put into use somewhere.”

On the other hand, a senior Central Railway official told the Hindustan Times, “In the next meeting with BMC officials, we will discuss the issue of Mithi river overflowing and propose widening of the river.” On Wednesday, areas in central Mumbai, including Kurla, Matunga, Mahim, and Sion, were submerged with water from Mithi, leading to shutting down of three lines of suburban trains, arterial roads and other means to connect south and southcentral Mumbai with the rest of the city.

As incessant rains lashed Mumbai and Maharashtra, life was thrown out of gear with delay in train and flight services causing great inconvenience to passengers. Several passengers were seen sleeping outside the Mumbai Domestic Airport amid the flight delays due to rainfall. There were relentless rains in several parts across Maharashtra for the past few days. It also resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions.