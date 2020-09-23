Mumbai Rains: All you need to know to stay safe from urban flooding

While the monsoon does brings in some respite from the hot summer, it comes with it's share of challenges too. The commonest of monsoon-related problems being traffic jams, waterlogging leading to flooded areas. And, these are not new for Mumbaikars. Come monsoon and Mumbai becomes a hotbed for these. The same was witnessed today in Mumbai. Normal life has been disrupted in the city due to severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.
On Wednesday morning, public transport services were hit and normal life affected in the financial capital due to heavy downpour and waterlogging. Several streets and low-lying areas were waterlogged due to overnight rains and the road traffic was also badly hit.
To ensure people stay safe during heavy rains and flooding, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) India, on Wednesday, issued guidelines for facing such difficult situations as flooding.
Here's all you need to know to stay safe from urban flooding:
Before floods
• Ignore rumours; Stay calm; Don't panic.
• Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication; use SMS.
• Listen to radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.
• Untie cattle/animals to ensure their safety.
• Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.
• Keep a first aid kit with extra medication for snake bite and diarrhoea ready.
• Keep your documents and valuables in water -proof bags.
During floods
• Don't drive through flooded areas.
• Don't enter flood waters. In case you need to, wear suitable footwear.
• Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts, etc.
• Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution.
• Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered.
• Drink boiled/chlorinated water.
• Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean.
After floods
• Do not allow children to play in or near flood waters.
• Don't use any damaged electrical goods; get them checked.
• Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, sharp objects and debris.
• Do not eat food that has been in flood waters.
• Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria.
• Don't use toilet or tap water if water lines/sewage are damaged.
If you need to evacuate
• Place furniture, appliances on beds and tables.
• Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage back flow.
• Turn off power and gas connection.
• Take the emergency kit, first aid box and valuables with you.
• Do not enter deep, unknown waters; use a stick to check water depth.
• Come back home only when officials ask you to do so.
