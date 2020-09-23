Mumbai Rains: All you need to know to stay safe from urban flooding

Here's all you need to know to stay safe from urban flooding:

Before floods

• Ignore rumours; Stay calm; Don't panic.

• Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication; use SMS.

• Listen to radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.

• Untie cattle/animals to ensure their safety.

• Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

• Keep a first aid kit with extra medication for snake bite and diarrhoea ready.

• Keep your documents and valuables in water -proof bags.

During floods

• Don't drive through flooded areas.

• Don't enter flood waters. In case you need to, wear suitable footwear.

• Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts, etc.

• Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution.

• Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered.

• Drink boiled/chlorinated water.

• Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean.

After floods

• Do not allow children to play in or near flood waters.

• Don't use any damaged electrical goods; get them checked.

• Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, sharp objects and debris.

• Do not eat food that has been in flood waters.

• Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria.

• Don't use toilet or tap water if water lines/sewage are damaged.

If you need to evacuate

• Place furniture, appliances on beds and tables.

• Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage back flow.

• Turn off power and gas connection.

• Take the emergency kit, first aid box and valuables with you.

• Do not enter deep, unknown waters; use a stick to check water depth.

• Come back home only when officials ask you to do so.