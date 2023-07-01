 Mumbai Rains: 6-Week-Old Toddler, 35-Year-Old Man Die In 2 Separate Incidents Of House Collapses In City
Sudhir Kudalkar, Senior Police Inspector of MHB police station in Mumbai shared details on the incident involving the infant's death.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: A toddler and a 35-year-old were killed in separate incidents of structure collapse within homes in Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

A one-and-a-half-month-old boy identified as Aryan Ravindra Pal was seriously injured when a wooden loft crashed on him in his home in slum-dominated Ganapat Patil Nagar in suburban Dahisar at around 4.30 pm, they said. The boy was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him brought dead, said the officials.

Police Shares Details On The Incident

Senior Police Inspector of MHB police station in Mumbai, Sudhir Kudalkar shared details on the incident sharing an update on casualties and injured ones in the incident. Speaking to the media, Kudalkar said, "On June 29, a message was received from Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali that a 1.5-month-old child fell off the slab of a house and received injuries to the head. One of our officials went to the hospital for inquiry and found that the boy was asleep with his mother and aunt when a portion collapsed and all three fell to the ground. His mother & aunt received minor injuries."

35-Year-Old Dies In Another House Collapse Incident

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Kishan Dhulla, was injured when a bathroom slab collapsed at his house at around 9.30 pm in the western suburb of Kandivali, a civic official said. He was also rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

article-image
