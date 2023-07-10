Mumbai Rain: New Metro Stations Leak; Questions Raised Over Construction Quality

Leakage at Mumbai metro station; Passengers complain | FPJ

Mumbai: The newly commissioned stations along the Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have already started to leak, raising questions about the construction quality.

Mumbai Metro 2A ferries passengers between Dahisar East and Andheri West, while Metro line 7 connects between Dahisar East and Gundavli (Western Express Highway in Andheri). These two lines have been constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), while operations and maintenance is under the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL).

Passengers take the matter on social media

Passengers have taken to social media highlighting the leakages. At some other stations, there is seepage on the walls in the concourse area.

Given the multiple locations of leakages at Dahisar East Metro Station, one of the Mumbai Metro passengers Abhishek D Mundhra, in lighter vein said that the total number of buckets are in competition with the number of passengers.

Another passenger, Vivek Sharma posted on social media, “Paise kitne bhi kharch karlo, Mumbai monsoon me kaam baalti hi aati hai. (No matter how much money you spend, it is the bucket that is of help during Mumbai’s monsoon.”

Overall, while the users of public transport are relieved to have a comfortable mass transit system, which is an alternative to suburban trains, they also question the pathetic state of six month new metro stations, such as that of Kandivali West.

Commuters are also complaining of the missing roof on the foot over bridges such as the one connecting Western Express Highway and Gundavli Metro Stations.

Authorities respond

These leaky problems were brought to the notice of MMRDA and MMMOCL, who explained the cause behind it, “The open facade causes water to enter the stations and lead to damp walls. We would like to assure you that we are fully aware of this problem and are actively working on resolving it. Our team is dedicated to identifying and addressing any leakages or points of entry for water in the stations. We regularly inspect the facilities to identify areas where water infiltration is occurring and take immediate action to fix them. We understand the importance of maintaining a dry and comfortable environment for our passengers and are committed to ensuring that the necessary measures are taken to prevent dampness and related issues. We are constantly striving to improve our stations and provide a pleasant experience for our passengers,” said Sushil Chandra, Director of Maintenance, MMMOCL.