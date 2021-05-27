Mumbai: Rain lash parts of the city - Watch video

On Thursday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the deep depression over south Jharkhand and north interior Odisha is likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression over the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update. Currently, it is 70 km south-southwest of Jamshedpur and 80 km south-southeast of Ranchi, the weather agency said. The wind speed is likely to fall to 25-35 km per hour by the end of the day. The wind speed is likely to increase to 55-65 km per hour or even 75 kmph over south Jharkhand in the next three hours, it said.

In the next six hours, sea conditions are likely to be 'very rough-high' over the northwest Bay of Bengal along the Odisha-West Bengal coast, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along the north Odisha-West Bengal coast. A few places in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday evening, the department said.

The cyclone has caused extensive damage to agriculture and allied industries as saltwater has inundated much of West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies)