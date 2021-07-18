Mumbai rain fury: Be vigilant and work in coordinated manner to avoid unexpected circumstances, CM Uddhav Thackeray tells officials

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all other agencies to be vigilant and work in a coordinated manner in case of expected and unexpected accidents, directing towards the current situation pertaining to incessant rains in Mumbai.

Thackeray on Sunday took stock of the situation via video conferencing along with Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh.

The CM directed officials to be vigil in accordance to unexpected incidents. "It is pertinent to note that in the accident at Chembur, Vikhroli today, a part of the hill behind the protective wall fell on the houses and a large amount of debris was spread. Even last year, part of the hill at Malabar Hill was suddenly eroded", he said.

With water entering Bhandup's water purification centre, the CM directed officials to work over night and added complete water should be pumped out and normal flow of water should be ensured as soon as possible.

Thackeray also directed Doctors and medical teams from COVID centres and field hospitals be ready for help.

"In case of heavy rains due to incomplete constructions, metro and other works, special care should be taken to prevent water-borne diseases and to prevent the spread of diseases like malaria, dengue and leptospirosis", he added.

Minister Aditya Thackeray directed to start fever clinic in the city as with onset of rains, arrives various diseases like malaria, dengue, etc.

Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh said that the next three days are important and care should be taken to ensure smooth flow of water in Mumbai and alternative arrangements should be made. He also asked the companies to take precautionary measures to ensure that the power lines and their poles remain in good condition and do not cause any electric shock.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said, "In view of landslides caused by heavy rains, relocation and rehabilitation of citizens has been taken care of".

Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Konkan for the next five days. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected for the next five days. Heavy downpour is expected on July 23, Meteorological Department said.