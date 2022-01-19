e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

Mumbai: Railways to attach one AC-3 Tier coach to Hadapsar-Nanded Express

Waitlisted passengers are requested to check the status of their tickets before the commencement of the journey.
KAMAL MISHRA
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Railways have decided to attach one AC-3 Tier coach to Hadapsar-Nanded Express permanently as per details given below:

12730 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Hadapsar Express ex. Nanded with effect from 23.1.2022. 12729 Hadapsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express ex Hadapsar with effect from 24.1.2022.

Revised Composition: One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, One AC-3 Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 Second class Seating and 2 Generator Vans.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and destination.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
