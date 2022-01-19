Mumbai: Railways to attach one AC-3 Tier coach to Hadapsar-Nanded Express

Railways have decided to attach one AC-3 Tier coach to Hadapsar-Nanded Express permanently as per details given below:

12730 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Hadapsar Express ex. Nanded with effect from 23.1.2022. 12729 Hadapsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express ex Hadapsar with effect from 24.1.2022.

Revised Composition: One First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, One AC-3 Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 Second class Seating and 2 Generator Vans.

Waitlisted passengers are requested to check the status of their tickets before the commencement of the journey.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and destination.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:20 PM IST