Mumbai: Railways start preparation to tackle spread of Omicron variant

Mumbai: The both zonal Railways ( Western and Central) has now started taking precautionary steps to tackle any potential spread of the Omicron variant in the city.

"All units heads and concern officials have been asked to complete the pending work related to the PSA plants at the earliest. The authorities have also been asked to oversee the proper maintenance and functioning of the PSA plants and ventilators" said a senior railway officials adding that monitoring of PSA plants, maintaining an adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and ensuring the availability of PPE kits and testing materials is on.



"We are reviewing the situation and stocking up on necessities that might be required if a third wave of the pandemic hits " said an officer of CR adding that a oxygen plant commissioned at Kalyan on December 1st 2021.

Confirming the development Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR said- "We have vaccinated more than 92% staff / employees. We are also focusing to encourage families and contractual staff for vaccination.Secondly, we have instructed hospital staff, officers to ensure all required arrangements in view of Omnicron".



"A proper buffer stock of essential supplies will be maintained, including COVID-19 medicines, essential material " he added.



Similarly an officer of WR said that a meeting to review the preparedness on this new variant was convened recently , which was attended by all units heads.



During meeting, a brief Power Point presentation on new variant OMICRON was shown before detailed examination of preparedness by Divisions and Hospitals of Western Railway. Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD) of WR , stressed that there is no need of panic and it has to be ensured that everyone follows the Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) all the time.



PCMD also urged all the Principal Head of Departments as well as DRMs to take a keen interest and encourage the employees to come forward & get their second dose of vaccination as soon as possible. PCMD further informed that any suspected cases will be reported to local health authorities as per the existing guidelines.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:34 PM IST