Mumbai: Railways services hit due to 'overhead problems' shuttle services begin to clear rush

Mumbai: Shuttle and special services between Ambernath, Karjat and Khopoli and Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane have been started to clear extra rush from these stations, a railway official said.

People had to face hardship to reach to their destination as services were held up due to overhead equipment (OHE) of a local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan damaged on Up line.

"Due to OHE problem in BL-10 local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan on Up line, services are held up. Technical team is working on it to restore ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Central Railways in a tweet said.

Taking cognizance of heavy downpour in the state, the Central Railways had arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush.

"To ease the travelling of office-goers and college students in the peak hours of travelling, six trains from the mainline and 2 trains from the harbour line on Dombivali and Thane railways stations have been arranged.

We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule," Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), said. Heavy rains have also caused poor visibility and delay in flight operations in past one week.