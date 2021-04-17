Mumbai: Railways impose ₹500 fine for no mask within premises, in trains

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the railway authorities are taking various measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Commuters will now have to pay a fine of upto Rs 500 if they fail to wear facemasks while commuting in Mumbai local trains or in the railway premises. Earlier passengers were fined Rs 200 if they were found roaming without facemasks in the railway premises.

In view of the Covid-19 situation, controlling spitting and acts of similar nature by any person not wearing mask and entering the Railway premises (including trains), it is important to avoid the creation of unclean/ unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to public health.

“To prevent spitting and act of similar nature and thus to ensure wearing of face mask/face cover by all persons at railway premises including trains, fines (upto Rs 500) shall be imposed under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules by railway officials authorised for this purpose, from the persons not wearing mask/face cover in Railway premises (including trains),” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

Central Railway also appeals to passengers to wear mask properly, wash hands regularly with soap/water, use sanitizer and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.