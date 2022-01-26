Mumbai: Railway track suicides near-doubled in 2021, 85% deceased were men

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed 54 deaths by suicide on railway tracks in 2021, double the number as compared to 2020. A majority of the deceased (around 85 per cent) were men, as per data provided by the GRP (government railway police).

A total of 20 deaths by suicide, the maximum number, were reported in the Kalyan GRP jurisdiction, followed by 12 in the Dombivali GRP's jurisdiction in 2021. Out of the total number of deaths, nine were women and 45 were men.

The data also suggested that more suicides were reported on the Central Railway than on the Western Railway. In 2021, the Central Line witnessed 40 deaths by suicide, while the Harbour Line reported one death by suicide and 13 cases were reported on the Western Line.

Of the total 27 deaths by suicide recorded in 2020, three were women and 24 men. In 2019, the total number of deaths by suicide stood at 28, including five women and 23 men. In 2018, the number of suicide deaths was 35, including five women and 30 men.

Meanwhile, 36 deaths by suicide from the region were reported in 2017, which included six women and 30 men. Asked about the increase, a GRP official who investigated two cases in 2021, said, "The Covid pandemic has disturbed the mental health of people and cast a devastating impact on their minds. It has caused profound psychological and social effects and also led to an increase in suicides."

According to psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, suicide prevention becomes of utmost importance in today's context as the last couple of years had shown an increased suicide rate due to sequelae of Covid-19 worldwide. During the pandemic and lockdown, the suicidal tendency among the lowermiddle-income group had risen significantly.

Similarly, another psychiatrist Dr Gaurav Trivedi said the pandemic has caused many people to lose their meaning in life and develop a sense of worthlessness. “Loss of job and severe financial problems can cause despair and hopelessness, which can lead to low moods, depression and suicide," he said.

According to Trivedi, while fear is an adaptive response that can cause a person to take appropriate precautions, excessive fear can be counterproductive and lead to suspicion and anger. “If these are not tackled early, irritability, gloom and depression can set in. If the early symptoms of depression are not managed, it can lead to suicide,” said Trivedi

