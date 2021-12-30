Mumbai: Railway staff concerned as city witnesses simultaneous rise in Covid cases and daily local traon commuters

If the current situation is presented on a graph then one might realise that the number of Covid-19 cases and daily local train commuters are more or less parallel and going upwards. The Indian Railways are running local trains at almost 100 percent of their capacity while the daily commuter count has topped 65 lakh as well from the earlier 35-40 lakh in last few weeks. While Mumbai's daily Covid cases has crossed 3900, it has certainly put the railway staff at risk whereby there are at least 10-20 percent of them haven't been fully vaccinated.

This comes at a time when a recent Covid case rocked staff at Western Railway. Fresh Covid case came up at Borivali station where one of staff from ticket booking apparently tested positive. This has sent rail authorities on an alert as sources said that they also tested other ticket booking staffs there and quarantined them as well.

One of the staff from Borivali was apparently feeling uneasy and so got himself tested with the BMC staffs deployed for testing passengers. This is when he tested positive and then the control room was informed about it. Later other staffs who were supposedly in touch with him, was asked to take RT-PCR, results are awaited.

This is a big issue for the rail authorities as the number of daily passengers has gone up but it has also exponentially increased the chances of getting exposed to Covid virus. Moreover if ticket issuing staff are tested Covid positive then contact tracing of passengers will also become difficult.

The rail officials claim that as of now there is no plans or directives from the state government to introduce restrictions for rail travel in local trains. Meanwhile the railway authorities seem to be struggling in urging their employees to take second dose of Covid vaccine while more than 99% have taken the first dose.

As per figures, on the Central Railway, there are close to 1 lakh employees working of which 85 percent have taken second dose while 99 percent have taken first dose. As on December 29, out of the total 31899 employees in the Mumbai Division of CR, 98.71 percent have taken first dose of vaccine while 77.06 percent have also taken second dose. On the Western Railway, as on December 23, more than 98 percent have taken first dose of vaccine while 89.81 percent have been jabbed with both doses of vaccine.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:47 PM IST