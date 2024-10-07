Mumbai: Railway Police Recover Vietnamese Man’s Stolen Bag With Valuables Worth ₹83,000

Representational Image

The Dadar Railway Police detained a man last week for allegedly stealing a foreign national’s bag. The police apprehended the accused in Sambhaji Nagar district on October 4.

Vietnam national Trand Manh Duck, 34, travelled from Igatpuri to Dadar by the Janshatabdi Express on September 29. When he alighted at Dadar, he forgot his sack bag on the train. The bag contained his passport, a laptop, $10,000, 1,700 Vietnamese currency, and other valuables. The police examined CCTV footage, traced the accused, Nawal Prem Kumar Agarwal, and detained him. The 40-year-old lives in Sambhaji Nagar.

According to the police, the foreign national works as an online trainer and had gone to Nashik for Vipassana course. On September 29, he boarded the Janshatabdi Express. After alighting at Dadar station, he realised he had forgotten his bag on the train. Soon after, he received a call from an Indian number, with the caller claiming to have found his contact information in his documents. The caller asked him to come to CSMT to collect his bag.

Trand Manh Duck arrived at CSMT and met the accused, who handed over only his passport and visa but did not return the bag containing the cash and valuables. Trand Manh Duck approached Dadar Railway Station and lodged a complaint. The police initiated an investigation, reviewed CCTV footage, and traced the accused through his mobile number. They discovered that the accused was in Sambhaji Nagar and was a white-collar criminal. The railway police travelled to Sambhaji Nagar and raided his house and recovered the missing bag.

The police seized the bag, which contained the valuable items. A police officer stated that the accused comes from a good background, but there have been previous cheating cases filed against him.