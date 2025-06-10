Mumbai Railway Passengers Association Demands Action Against DRM After Mumbra Train Tragedy | ANI Image

Demand for action against the responsible official after the Mumbra accident — Mumbai Railway Passengers Association takes a firm standOn Monday morning, around thirteen passengers fell from a moving local train between Mumbra and Diva stations on the Central Railway.

Overcrowded conditions inside the train forced commuters to hang onto the outside of the train, leading to this serious incident. The Mumbai Railway Passengers Association described it as a major failure on the part of the railway authorities and demanded that the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Mumbai division take responsibility and face disciplinary action.

The association pointed out that passenger numbers between Dombivli and Thane have surged, while the frequency of local trains has not kept pace.

Despite multiple appeals to the DRM, the General Manager, and the Railway Board to increase the number of local services—especially on the dangerous Diva–Kalwa stretch, known for previous fatal incidents—no substantial measures have been taken. The association also demanded compensation for the families of those killed, and the allocation of four dedicated tracks for Kalyan–Kurla local services between Kalyan and Kurla.

“The DRM must accept responsibility,” read the statement issued by the association.

Association also also demand the establishment of an autonomous body for Mumbai suburban railway network.