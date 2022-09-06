Mumbai: Railway minister reviews CR status, urges officials to speed up projects

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India Raosaheb Patil Danve today reviewed the current status of ongoing projects of Central Railway including current status of suburban services on Monday.

Senior officials of central railway briefed him about the demand of suburban passengers.

"He wanted to understand the issues raised by the suburban passengers including the ongoing opposition to the air-conditioned trains by some passengers," said an officer of CR who was also present at the meeting.

Railway officials also briefed the minister about the demand for halts of additional local trains at Mumbra and Kalwa, and increase the current number of suburban trains halting at both stations.

Davne also reviewed the status of current projects on Central Railway including that in the rural areas. He reviewed projects and urged that all the projects be completed as soon as possible, Railway officials said.

Meanwhile, former minister and NCP MLA, Jitendra Awhad had warned on Sunday that if problems of common passengers were not resolved, the Railways should be prepared for a bigger agitation.

While addressing a gathering of passengers in Mumbra, on behalf of the passengers, he had put forth demands that included withdrawal of air-conditioned services during rush hours and diversion of long-distance trains on fifth and sixth lines.