 Mumbai Railway Crime Detection Rate Nears 40% In Jan-Aug
The GRP staff has shown promptness and efficiency, helping the detection rate to be around 40%, which is high compared to other GRPs within Maharashtra; uses CCTV and facial recognition to detect crime

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
General Railway Police | Representatve pic

Mumbai: The detection rate of crimes on Mumbai Railway is around 40%, which is the almost same rate as last year. Till August 31, there were 6,672 cases registered in Central Railway (CR) zone and 3,688 in Western Railway (WR), totaling 10,360.

Last year, there were 8,921 cases registered in CR and 4,887 in WR, 13,799 cases in total.

100% detection rate for murder

The CR police maintained a 100% detection rate in murder, attempted murder, and rape cases compared to last year and the detection rate has improved in molestation, robbery, and theft cases.

In WR, the police maintained a 100% detection rate in murder cases and 6% improvement was there in molestation cases. However, the detection rate for robbery and pickpocketing cases decreased compared to last year.

Crime incidents related to local trains can encompass a range of offences, including theft, harassment, assault and chain-snatching. Mobile snatching crimes are increasing swiftly, and molestation crimes are a serious issue. These incidents often occur during rush hours or in less crowded compartments, making passengers vulnerable to various threats.

Overcrowded trains can create an environment where pickpocketing and harassment can occur unnoticed. Suicides on the tracks are also a major and ongoing concern. Recently, the killing of many passengers by an RPF constable shocked everyone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, CR (GRP), Manoj Patil said: “Across Maharashtra, the CR has the highest crime conviction rate.”

GRP steps up efforts for faster crime detection

Deputy Commissioner of Police, WR (GRP), Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare stated: “The GRP staff has shown promptness and efficiency, helping the detection rate to be around 40%, which is high compared to other GRPs within Maharashtra. GRP is effectively using CCTV and facial recognition cameras. The rescue rate for lost children is almost 100%.”

Subhash Gupta, President of Rail Yatri Parishad stated, “Crime-related incidents involving railway commuters are increasing significantly and the crime detection rate is hampered due to the shortage of manpower within the railway. We need to upgrade our system, many years have passed with the same staff working. Women’s safety is a major issue, every train compartment should have CCTV installations

Detection rate of crimes on WR zone

Murder, Attempted Murder and Rape 100%

Robbery 83% (2022) and 85% (2023 till Aug)

Thefts 33% (2022) and 37% (2023)

Pick-pocketing 33% (2022) 37% (2023)

Molestation 96% (2022) and 97% (2023)


Murder has 100% crime rate

Robbery 85% (2022) and 79% (2023 till Aug)

Thefts 39% (2022) 39% (2023)

Pick Pocketing 39% (2022) 36% (2023)

Molestation 90% (2022) 96% (2023)

