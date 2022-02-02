Mumbai: Railway catches over 3000 passengers travelling without masks in local trains in January

As COVID-19 restrictions from Maharashtra government are being eased, the number of people travelling inside local trains without masks, just went up substantially. In January the Central and Western Railways caught people and registered 3001 cases against Mumbaikars travelling in local trains which in December last year stood at 1148 cases.

The rail authorities claim that with the number of daily passengers travelling is on a rise, which has also touched 64 lakh on certain days people have become casual about it. As on February 2, Mumbai reported under 1000 daily cases and so did deaths that are in single digits. According to figures shared by the rail authorities, they caught 3001 people who were travelling without masks either inside local trains or were walking on the railway station premises.

For instance the Western Railway registered 874 cases in January against those travelling on Churchgate-Virar-Dahanu route and collected fines amounting to more than Rs 1 lakh. Most number of cases were people were caught was on January 8 with 71 cases. “In December we caught 951 people for travelling without masks wherein we levied fines of Rs 1.20 lakh,” said a WR official. Since April last year, the WR authorities caught 13891 people for moving around without their masks inside trains or on rail premises.

Those staying on the CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara/Panvel route on Main, Harbour, Trans-harbour and 4th Corridor on Central Railway; seems to be more careless as far as wearing masks is concerned. The CR authorities caught 2127 people for travelling without masks and collected fines amounting Rs 4.26 lakh.

On January 15, the CR officials caught 170 people for being mask less or wearing it improperly. In December last year the CR authorities caught 197 people as against 2127 people in January 2022. Since April-December 2021, the CR staff caught 2818 people which is barely more than what they registered in January this year. The railways have been intensifying their drive against people who do not wear masks.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Local train service on Central Railway zone completes 97 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:31 PM IST