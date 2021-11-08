Mumbai: Railway boss to discuss CSMT, other projects

The top boss of Indian Railways, Suneet Sharma, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board, arrived in Mumbai for the first time during his tenure in this COVID-19 pandemic.

During his two-day visit, some of the important things in-tow will be his meeting with Central Railway authorities on revamp of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station and his visit to Indian Railways first urban pod hotel at Mumbai Central.

To begin with, the CEO of the Railway Board is expected to hold a meeting with Central Railway officials to discuss the Rs 1624 crore worth redevelopment of CSMT station.

Senior railway officials said that with Indian Railway Station Development Corporation being dissolved, this would be the first time that the top boss of Indian Railways will discuss the future of the UNESCO World Heritage CSMT station.

Up to 2.54 lakh sq. meters of built up area is expected to be available for commercial development. Some of the changes include two high nodes covering the suburban section and long-distance trains, distributed entry/exit points and having a Victorian architectural styled all-weather roof covering the length and breadth of the rail premises are part of the plans deemed as paying ‘homage to heritage’ by redeveloping CSMT station.

He also travelled in a local train from Churchgate to Mumbai Central and sought feedback from passengers.

चेयरमैन एवं सीईओ रेलवे बोर्ड श्री सुनीत शर्मा द्वारा चर्चगेट से मुंबई सेंट्रल तक जीएम पश्चिम रेलवे श्री आलोक कंसल के साथ लोकल ट्रेन में यात्रा कर यात्रियों से फीडबैक लिया तथा उनके सुझाव पूछे।

एक महिला यात्री द्वारा लोकल ट्रेन सेवाओं को पुनः सामान्य किए जाने पर खुशी व्यक्त की। pic.twitter.com/J8Eozfxljk — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 8, 2021

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 10:04 AM IST