Mumbai: Raid at video game parlour; 8 held for gambling

Mumbai: The Social Service branch of the Mumbai police on Wednesday raided a video game parlour in Jogeshwari for illegal gambling activities and arrested eight people, an official said. The police also seized cash and accessories worth Rs3,22,000.

The raid was carried out around 7.45pm on Wednesday at Hari Om Video Game Parlour on Link Road after the police received a tip-off.

“After confirming the information, a raid was conducted. We arrested eight people, including the manager, machine operator and customers. Two are on the run. A case was registered at the Oshiwara police station under section (a) of the Gambling Act that refers to using a room/shop as a common place for the purpose of gambling,” said an official.

The police seized Rs92,000 cash, five video game machine motherboards worth Rs1,00,000, one video game machine server worth Rs1,00,000 and one video game machine worth Rs30,000.

